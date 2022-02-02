‘Budapest,’ ‘Shotgun’ Singer George Ezra to Star in Documentary ‘End to End,’ Protagonist Launches Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

British singer-songwriter George Ezra, best known for hit singles “Shotgun,” “Paradise” and “Budapest,” will star in feature documentary “End to End.”

The documentary is from producers Richard Yee (“An Idiot Abroad”), Catherine Miller and Fiona Neilson (“Oasis:Supersonic”) and is directed by Adam Scarborough and Christy Tattershall.

Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide sales and will introduce the hot project to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market, while runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival. U.K. rights are held by Lorton Entertainment.

The film follows Ezra, who makes a journey across the U.K., walking 1,200 miles in 95 days from the most southerly point of England, Lands End, to the northern tip of the U.K., John O’Groats. On the journey he discovers and reconnects with the country after months of isolation, while reflecting on his relationship to his music and fame. With several musical stops along the way, Ezra performs intimate acoustic sets and reveals exclusive tracks from his upcoming third studio album “Gold Rush Kid.”

The film is produced by Mint Pictures and Me + You Productions, in association with Ezra’s company Hurley and the Directors Paint Studios. Lorton Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment are financing.

Ezra said: “The journey we went on was incredible and it took me to a place that I’d been getting to in my mind. The way I was thinking was legitimized in a way by this trip. It slowed me right down and it made a world that was previously huge and daunting to me feel like a pinprick in a piece of paper. While I was on the walk, I started receiving mixes of the new songs I had been working on, so the journey was soundtracked by the new album and each made the other more meaningful.”

Yee said: “After being deprived of live music during lockdown it was a joy to bring George’s intimate performances and life affirming outlook to the screen as he trekked the length of the U.K. alongside two of his closest friends. With unique access to George throughout the journey, ‘End to End’ is an entertaining, moving, and uplifting film unlike any music documentary you’ve seen before.”

Janina Vilsmaier, head of sales at Protagonist Pictures, added: “’End to End’ documents the joyous journey of a one of the best musicians of our time as he takes one step after the other back toward the irreplaceable experience of performing live music to an audience. This inspiring film offers not only a perspective on George’s own career, but also on the communal sense of joy which music provides. This is exactly the life-affirming kind of film which will resonate with audiences throughout the world.”

Ezra won the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2019.