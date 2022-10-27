Garrett Hedlund, Mel Gibson Set For Nadine Crocker Thriller ‘Desperation Road,’ Signature Entertainment Repping Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Garrett Hedlund (“Mudbound”) and Mel Gibson (“Braveheart”) are set to star in Nadine Crocker’s thriller “Desperation Road.”

Signature Entertainment are repping international sales on the project at AFM.

Based on the novel by Michael Farris Smith (“Blackwood”), the film tells the story of ex-con Russell Gaines (Hedlund) who attempts to rebuild his life with help from his father Mitchell (Gibson). But when Maben arrives and throws Russell’s life into chaos, the pair end up on the lam.

“As their violent pasts catch up to them, the pair must learn to trust each other if they hope to live out the rest of their days,” reads the logline.

Ryan Hurst (“Remember the Titans”), Woody McClain (“The Harder They Fall”) and Pyper Braun (“Country Comfort”) also star.

Nadine Crocker Courtesy of Signature Entertainment

Crocker (“Continue”) directs the film based on a script by Smith, who is adapting his own novel. Crocker, Smith, Walter Josten (“Replicas”) and Cassian Elwes (“The Butler”) are producers while Patrick Josten, Veronica Radaelli, Peter Graham, Steve Hays, Paul Robarts and Katy Bodenhamer exec produce. Capstone Studios is financing the project.

“Nadine Crocker is one of the most exciting young directors to appear in my life in quite some time. With this cast and script, she is making something incredible,” said Elwes.

Nadine Crocker said: “Garrett and Cassian had been on my vision board for years, but I couldn’t have dreamt of working with Mel Gibson, Garrett, and Ryan Hurst on my second film. It’s been my wildest dreams come true! Our entire cast are some of my favorite creators in our industry! So grateful to work our entire team on this film!”