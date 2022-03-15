Gareth Edwards’ ‘True Love’ Casts Amar Chadha-Patel as Mysterious Simulants Character (EXCLUSIVE)

Amar Chadha-Patel has been cast in Gareth Edwards’ forthcoming sci-fi pic “True Love.”

The up-and-coming British actor will appear as multiple characters that are called “Simulants” in the movie, and include Satra, Sergeant Bui and Inspector Omni. Details about the film are still being kept under lock and key, and all that’s known is that it’s set in the near future. Production is currently underway.

Chadha-Patel also stars in the forthcoming Disney Plus series “Willow,” based on the 1988 cult classic Ron Howard film and executive produced by “Crazy Rich Asians” helmer Jon Chu. Other credits include one of the lead roles in upcoming feature “Dashcam,” directed by Rob Savage for Blumhouse, and the HBO limited series “The Third Day.”

The actor is represented by Insight Management & Production and Anonymous Content.

Other cast members on “True Love” include Ken Watanabe, who recently replaced Benedict Wong on the film, as well as John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Sturgill Simpson. Kiri Hart (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is a producer alongside Edwards. New Regency is producing and financing the project.

Edwards, who broke out with his 2010 film “Monsters,” has directed “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as well as “Godzilla,” both of which earned a combined $1.5 billion at the global box office. The director is represented by WME, Curtis Brown, Range and Ziffren Law.

New Regency’s forthcoming film slate includes a still-untitled movie from David O. Russell that will star Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock and more, as well as Adrian Lyne’s erotic thriller “Deep Water,” with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and Robert Eggers’ period chiller “The Northman.”