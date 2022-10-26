‘Tales of Babylon’: Watch First Trailer for London Crime Thriller Starring ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Clive Russell (EXCLUSIVE)

Post-production has been completed and a sneak peek trailer has been released for Groucho Arts’ London-set crime thriller “Tales of Babylon.”

The film stars Clive Russell (“Game of Thrones”), Billie Gadsdon (“Cruella”), Aaron Cobham (“The Spanish Princess”), Paul Cassidy (“Outlander”), Maria Crittell (“Doctors”) and Ray Calleja (“Mr. Selfridge”). It is directed by Pelayo De Lario, whose “Jack” was awarded on the festival circuit in 2021.

“Tales of Babylon” follows two siblings looking to escape their abusive mobster grandfather, who join forces with a pair of hitmen with a knack for the theatrical in their search for a new life. It was shot around the London Docklands, Brixton, Greenwich, Hammersmith and Hoxton.

De Lario said: “We are thrilled to finally have finished ‘Tales of Babylon,’ it is a project that all of us have poured our hearts into, spending many sleepless nights trying to make it the amazing movie that it is. ‘Tales of Babylon’ was really personal to me, because despite being a story about gangsters , it is a story about London, with he city as the protagonist and everything the makes it special at it’s core, the diversity, the special type of culture we have and the variety of characters that makes London such an exciting city. ‘Tales of Babylon’ is also a film about the family, about finding your own family and about redemption, as the protagonists go through the story trying to make amends for their past mistakes. I can’t wait for everyone to get their eyes onto ‘Tales of Babylon’ because I’m sure they won’t be able to take them off the screen.”

Groucho Arts is an emerging production company investing in young innovative filmmakers with bold and new ideas that are relevant to today’s context, breaking barriers of gender, identity and race. The company previously produced De Lario’s “Jack.”

Elena Conte, CEO Grouch Arts, said: “’Tales of Babylon’ is now finished and I couldn’t be more excited for the whole team who put so much into it, and especially Pelayo who wrote and directed the film with a lot of heart and personality, and for someone as young as him to already be pushing like this is something I haven’t seen in a long time, I’m sure the audience will love the film.”

“Tales of Babylon” is available for worldwide sales.

Watch the trailer here: