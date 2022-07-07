‘Game of Thrones’ Clive Russell Wraps London Crime Thriller ‘Tales of Babylon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Groucho Arts’ crime thriller film “Tales of Babylon” has wrapped principal photography and is currently in post-production.

The film stars Clive Russell (“Game of Thrones”), Billie Gadsdon (“Cruella”), Aaron Cobham (“The Spanish Princess”), Paul Cassidy (“Outlander”), Maria Crittell (“Doctors”) and Ray Calleja (“Mr. Selfridge”). It is directed by Pelayo De Lario, whose “Jack” was awarded on the festival circuit in 2021.

“Tales of Babylon” follows two siblings looking to escape their abusive mobster grandfather, who join forces with a pair of hitmen with a knack for the theatrical in their search for a new life. It was shot around the London Docklands, Brixton, Greenwich, Hammersmith and Hoxton.

De Lario said: “‘Tales of Babylon’ is a compilation of stories from the points of view of different criminals in London, modern day Babylon. I wrote ‘Tales of Babylon’ as a type of love letter to this city, a story compiling all the stories and characters that make this city unique, that make a melting pot of different cultures and stories, a city with a thousand different tales and just as many ways of telling them. I wanted to show a different side of the city I love so much, a side that felt more real to my experiences growing up here. ‘Tales of Babylon’ intends to take a deeper look at what really makes London the way it is.”

“I also intend ‘Tales of Babylon’ to be a new kind of movie, a movie created by a new type of filmmaker, one that caters to the wants and desires of a new generation of viewers who see the world and entertainment in a whole different way, who interpret films and TV with a different lens a different way of understating pacing and rhythm. A generation who needs constant gratification and seeks it everywhere they go,” De Lario added.

Groucho Arts is an emerging production company investing in young innovative filmmakers with bold and new ideas that are relevant to today’s context, breaking barriers of gender, identity and race. The company previously produced De Lario’s “Jack.”

Elena Conte, CEO Grouch Arts, said: “‘Tales of Babylon’ presented an opportunity for Groucho Arts to take a step further into the film industry, a more solidified, more ambitious step. At Groucho Arts we believe in giving young creatives opportunities to showcase their unique voices and Pelayo certainly is a shining example of that. Pelayo’s creative drive and very personal view of the world made him a perfect director to drive a project like this forward. His ability as a writer is remarkable for someone so young, interweaving stories and narratives with dialogue that flows naturally and effortlessly, while bringing a sense of rhythm and pace to his storytelling that’s very representative of the way media is consumed today by the younger generations of viewers.”

Once post-production is complete, Groucho Arts will take the film onto the festival circuit.