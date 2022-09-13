Venice Winner ‘Full Time,’ Starring ‘Call My Agent’s’ Laure Calamy, Snapped Up by Parkland Entertainment For U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

After triumphing at last year’s Venice Film Festival, the U.K. and Irish rights to Eric Gravel’s race-against-time social drama “Full Time” (À plein temps) have been snapped up by Parkland Entertainment.

It is set to be released in the U.K. and Ireland in early 2023.

The film, which stars “Call My Agent’s” Laure Calamy, had its world premiere at last year’s festival in the Orizzonti section before going on to win prizes for both Calamy, for best actress, and Gravel, for best director.

In “Full Time,” Calamy stars as Julie, a maid in a luxury Parisian hotel while simultaneously carting for her two children in the French countryside. One day, she finally gets a break when she is offered an interview for a long-hoped for job. But, as luck would have it, the interview is on the same day as a national strike, which shuts down the city’s transport.

“The fragile balance that Julie has established is jeopardized,” reads the logline. “Julie then sets off on a frantic race against time, at the risk of faltering.”

Tom Stewart, acquisitions director at Parkland Entertainment negotiated the deal with Pamela Leu for Be for Films.

“For me, the U.K. has always been the great country of social cinema, and I am very pleased and honoured that my that it can finally be presented here through the acquisition of Parkland,” Gravel said in a statement.

Parkland recently theatrically released films including “The Last Bus,” “The Road Dance” and “23 Walks.”

“Full Time” has also sold to multiple territories including Italy, Spain, China, Kore and Australia/New Zealand.