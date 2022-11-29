Francois Ozon’s Star-Studded ‘My Crime’ to World Premiere on Opening Night of Unifrance’s Paris Rendez-Vous Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)

Francois Ozon’s next film “My Crime,” a period film headlined by Rebecca Marder and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, will world premiere on opening night of the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, an annual showcase organized by the promotion org Unifrance.

The 25th edition of the Rendez-Vous festival, which will run Jan. 10-17 with industry professionals from around the world, will pay tribute to Daniel Toscan du Plantier. The beloved producer and former president of Unifrance, who died almost 20 years ago, was a driving force behind the creation of the Rendez-Vous, an event aimed at fast-tracking the export of French movies.

“My Crime” will mark the prolific French auteur’s follow up to “Peter von Kant” which premiered on opening night of this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

“My Crime” sees Ozon revisiting the period genre explored in some of his most successful films, such as “8 Women” – which sold nearly 5 million tickets outside of France — and “Potiche” — which sold 2.2 million admissions.

Set in the 1930’s, “My Crime” follows a young actress who is accused of murdering a producer. Besides Marder and Tereszkiewicz, “My Crime” stars Isabelle Huppert, Dany Boon and Fabrice Luchini.

Slated for a March 8 release in France, the movie is repped by Paris-based international sales company Playtime, and is produced by Ozon’s regular partners, Éric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin Production (“The Takedown”).

This year’s Rendez-Vous will host the 3rd journée de l’export, a day-long program of panels with distributors, producers, sales agents, talents and institutions from France, Europe and the U.S.. These industry professionals will get together at the Publicis Cinemas on the Champs Elysees to discuss the challenges of selling and distributing French films in the years to come.

The Rendez-Vous will also host market screenings of new French films across several arthouse cinemas located in the Champs-Elysees area. Sellers and buyers will be having meetings at the posh Hôtel du Collectionneur, where French stars and international journalists will also be on hand for press junkets from Jan. 14-17.

Following its merger with the TV export body TV France International, Unifrance will also showcase French series with a dedicated program called French TV Screenings which will be held Jan. 10-11 at the Club de l’Etoile.

Ozon recently posted the first still of “My Crime” on social media: