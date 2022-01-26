Adam Driver, ‘Annette,’ Celine Dion Biopic and ‘Lost Illusions’ Lead France’s Cesar Nominations

Xavier Giannoli’s sprawling period piece “Lost Illusions,” Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion biopic “Aline” and Leos Carax’s musical romance “Annette” with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver are leading the race at France’s 47th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars.

Other top Cesar contenders include Cedric Jimenez’s action-packed cop drama “Bac Nord,” Catherine Corsini’s social drama “La fracture,” Yann Gozlan’s thriller Boite noire,” Jacques Audiard’s contemporary love drama “Paris, 13th District” and Arthur Harari’s WW2-set “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.”

Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or-winning “Titane” earned four nods each.

Nominations were unveiled online on Wednesday morning (Jan. 26), a month before the ceremony which is scheduled to take place as in-person event on Feb. 25, although organizers suggested that they are considering changing the format due to the pandemic. This year’s Cesar nominations were particularly difficult to predict due to the large number of movies whose releases were postponed from 2020 to 2021.

As previously announced, French director and screenwriter Daniele Thompson will preside over the ceremony.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Actress

Leila Bekhti, “The Restless”

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, “La fracture

Laure Calamy, “Une femme du monde

Virginie Efira, “Benedeta”

Vicky Krieps, “Serre moi fort”

Valerie Lemercier, “Aline”

Lea Seydoux, “France”

Best Actor

Damien Bonnard, “The Restless”

Adam Driver, “Annette”

Gilles Lellouche, “Bac Nord”

Vincent Macaigne, “Medecin de nuit”

Benoit Magimel, “Living”

Pio Marmai, “La fracture”

Pierre Niney, “Boite noire”

Best Supporting Actress

Jeanne Balibar, “Lost Illusions”

Celine de France, “Lost Illusions”

Aissatou Diallo Sagna, “La fracture

Adele Exarchopoulos, “Mandibules

Danielle Fichaud, “Aline”

Best Supporting Actor

Francois Civil, “Bac Nord”

Xavier Dolan, “Lost Illusions”

Vincent Lacoste, “Lost Illusions”

Karin Leklou, “Bac Nord”

Sylvain Marcel, “Aline”