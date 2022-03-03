Flying Lotus to Produce and Direct Slate of Films With XYZ Films, Logical Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Multi-hyphenate Flying Lotus and his company Brainfeeder Films has linked with Paris-based Logical Pictures and XYZ Films for a multi-picture development deal covering a slate of films that the artist will produce and direct.

Logical Content Ventures, the co-production fund backed by Logical Pictures, will finance the development of the films, which will focus on genres in the horror, thriller and sci-fi universe. Logical also secured a first-look agreement to finance and produce. The slate will span multiple projects, with XYZ Films set to produce and handle sales.

The deal was negotiated by Frédéric Fiore and Grace Adams from Logical Pictures, and by Nate Bolotin, partner at XYZ Films, on behalf of Brainfeeder Films.

Flying Lotus, also known as Steven Ellison, is a genre-bending, Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, filmmaker and rapper. He founded Brainfeeder Records in 2008.

Since 2006, Ellison has released six studio albums and composed much of the music heard on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. An alumnus of the Los Angeles Film School, his debut film “Kuso” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017, and most recently, he executive produced and scored the Netflix anime series “Yasuke,” directed by LeSean Thomas (“The Boondocks”) and starring LaKeith Stanfield (“Sorry to Bother You,” “Atlanta|), based on the real historical figure of a famed Black samurai from 16th century Japan.

Ellison has worked with visionaries from David Lynch and Alma Harel, to Hiro Murai, Khalil Joseph and Shinichiro Watanabe, and has been mentored by legendary filmmaker Terrence Malick.

“I am glad to be joining forces again with longtime partner XYZ Films. Flylo is a highly talented and respected musician with such a unique creative universe. I can’t wait to work on his upcoming film and crossmedia projects after his promising debuts as a filmmaker,” said Logical Pictures Group president Frédéric Fiore.

Ellison added: “What an amazing moment for Brainfeeder. We are incredibly excited to connect with Logical on upcoming projects!”

Said XYZ Films: “We have enjoyed working with Logical Pictures on some excellent genre films for the past several years. We are thrilled that we get to expand the relationship through this partnership with Flying Lotus and his cutting-edge company Brainfeeder.”

Logical Pictures is working with Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov (“Petrov’s Flu,” “Leto”) on his next feature film. It’s not believed that any work between Logical and Serebrennikov has ceased due to Russia’s war on the Ukraine and the subsequent boycott of Russian creatives.

Logical Pictures is also partnering with Augenschein on Maximilian Erlenwein’s next feature, “The Dive,” whose production wrapped last autumn.

Logical’s recent productions include “The Innocents” (IFC Midnight/Cannes 2021), “Pleasure” (Neon/Sundance and Cannes 2020) and “The Deep” (Blumhouse/Epix).

XYZ Films and Flying Lotus recently announced the sci-fi horror film “Ash,” which is set for production later this year with Flying Lotus directing.

XYZ’s recent productions include “Stowaway,” Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette which premiered on Netflix, and “Havoc,” Gareth Evans’ action thriller starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, which is in post-production.

Flying Lotus is repped by Really Happening, XYZ Films and Clintons.