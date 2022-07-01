El Salvador Civil War Movie ‘Fireflies at El Mozote,’ Exec Produced by Bob Yari, Greenlit by Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Bob Yari, whose credits include “Crash” and “Yellowstone,” will serve as executive producer on “Fireflies at El Mozote,” one of three films set in El Salvador greenlit by Premiere Entertainment, alongside “Toque de Queda” and “The Incredible Journey of Elba.”

Moctesuma Esparza and Premiere CEO Elias Axume are producing all three movies, whose primary language will be English.

Esparza’s credits include “Selena,” starring Jennifer López, “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortéz,” with Edward James Olmos, and “The Milagro Beanfield War,” directed by Robert Redford.

“Fireflies,” set in 1980s El Salvador, follows a rebel group fighting to expose its government’s genocidal policies. The group rescues a 10-year-old boy, and seek to end their government’s reign of terror with the help of an American journalist. The director/writer is U.S.-Salvadoran Ernesto Melara. (Pictured above is an archive shot showing leftist guerrillas at a farm house in Carolina, El Salvador, after a six-hour battle with government forces in 1983.)

“Fireflies,” a co-production between Premiere and the Yari Film Group, is in pre-production. It has a principal photography start date of November 2022.

In “Toque de Queda,” freedom fighters in El Salvador kidnap an affluent American businessman to use as a bargaining chip to force their government to release a political prisoner. It is based on true events. The director is Salvadoran helmer Arturo Menendez, director of “La Palabra de Pablo” and “Malacrianza.” The writers are Marvin Galeas, Menendez and Brenda Vanegas.

“The Incredible Journey of Elba” is a coming-of-age drama about a girl who is left home alone in the U.S. after her mother is deported to El Salvador. Menendez is the director/writer.

“Toque de Queda” and “Elba” are scheduled to begin shooting in 2023.

“We are excited with the Salvadoran government’s initiatives to create a favorable environment for investment and development of this important industry that could generate many work opportunities in the country,” Axume said.

Premiere’s most recent productions include “The Commando,” starring Mickey Rourke, “Black Warrant” with Tom Berenger, and “Blowback” with performances by Randy Couture and Cam Gigandet.