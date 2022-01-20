Finland’s Take Two Studios Poaches Cinematic CEO Sara Norberg

Take Two Studios, the recently launched Finnish production banner, has enlisted industry veteran Sara Norberg as partner and COO.

The company was created last October by three of Finland’s top media executives, Eero Hietala, Lasse Koskinen and Ilkka Hynninen. Hietala and Hynninen previously co-founded Aito Media, where they produced the series “Almost True” and “Pirjo,” half-hour comedy “Mother-in-Paw” and procedural crime drama “Lakeside Murders.”

Norberg, who has over 20 years in the entertainment industry, previously oversaw Finland’s Helsinki International Film Festival for six years. She’s joining Take Two Studios from Cinematic, a Finnish film and TV banner where she worked as CEO and executive producer. While at the company, she spearheaded the production of Aku Louhimies’s action thriller “Omerta 6/12,” which ranks as Finland’s biggest-budgeted production ever. The movie was released in local cinemas in November, while a spinoff series will premiere on CMore later this year.

During Norberg’s tenure at Cinematic, the outfit also delivered the period drama “Helene” and produced a remake of the animation film “Comet in Moominland.”

Under her new role at Take Two Studios, Norberg will handle the banner’s productions. The company’s development roster includes local adaptations of two BBC Studios scripted dramas, “Luther” and “Doctor Foster,” as well as crime series “506 Grams of Ural Snow,” based on the disappearance of a young man in Russia.

“After my many years in various leader positions in the entertainment industry I feel I am finding a real home at Take Two Studios,” said Norberg.

“Together we have decided to become a strong international specialist in drama and documentary production whilst not ruling out features. We have a perfect team of partners with diverse experience in business, programming, production and developing ideas to audiences,” added Norberg.

The executive said the company was “inspired by stories based on true events” and is planning the launch of a podcast network.