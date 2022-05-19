‘El Faro,’ from ‘The Platform’ Co-Producers, Pounced On by FilmSharks (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks has picked up world sales rights to Ángeles Hernández’s supernatural horror film “El faro” (“The Lighthouse”), set up at Mr. Miyagi Films, co-producer of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s multi-awarded Netflix smash hit “The Platform.”

“The Lighthouse” ended shooting in May; FilmSharks is showing first footage to buyers at Cannes.

Film toplines Spanish film and TV stars Hugo Silva (“Las brujas de Zugarramurdi,” “The Body”) and Paula Echevarría (“Si yo fuera rico,” “Velvet”) plus Zoe Arnao (“El inocente,” “Las niñas”) and Sergio Castellanos (“Tu hijo,” “La peste”).

Produced by Hernández and David Matamoros at Barcelona-based Mr. Miyagi, “The Lighthouse” turns on Lidia and her father, Pablo, returning to the family lighthouse after her mother’s death.

Pablo, aware of Lidia’s fragile emotional balance, worries about a possible relapse after her suicide attempt. Lidia, annoyed by her father’s lack of trust, discovers that something’s not right at the lighthouse, and that dire danger awaits them if they do not find out the truth.

“When we read the script and saw the dream team behind we immediately thought we have the new Spanish “Relic.” It’s ‘Relic’ meets ‘Shutter Island,’ and this level of Spain’s genre gets sold worldwide and the country has become a trademark in quality horror,” said FilmSharks founder Guido Rud.

Chosen as a Berlinale Talent, Hernández’s feature debut, 2020 relationship drama “Isaac,” was co-directed with Matamoros and acquired by Breaking Glass Pictures in North America.

“The Platform” ranks on Netflix as its second most-watched non-English language film ever.