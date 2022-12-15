Films Boutique Boards Berlinale Panorama Movie ‘The Burdened’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutiques has boarded Amr Gamal’s “The Burdened” ahead of its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Slated for the Panorama section, “The Burdened” will be the first Yememi film to play in the official selection of the Berlinale.

The movie takes place in Aden, Yemen, where Isra’a and Ahmed put all their efforts offering a normal life and education to their three young children. When they find out that Isra’a is pregnant again, they have to make difficult decisions guided only by their family’s interest. “The Burdened” stars Khaled Hamdan and Abeer Mohammed.

Gamal previously directed “10 Days before the Wedding” and the series “Last Chance.” “The Burdened” is produced by Mohsen Alkhalifi and Amr Gamal at Adenium Productions, Yemen-based company.

Co-producers are Amjad Abu Alala, Mohammed Alomda at Station Films, Sudan, and Red Sea International Film Festival at Saudi Arabia. The movie was lensed by Mrinal Desai, whose credits include “Slumdog Millionaire.”

“We are very thrilled to be working on ‘The Burdened.’ The film is a beautiful discovery of a very talented filmmaker and also a moving couple story showing the way they stand together,” said Gabor Greiner, Films Boutique COO. “It portrays the reality of the today’s life in Yemen beyond what we see in the news,” Greiner continued.

The Berlin Film Festival, which will run February 16-26, announced the first tranche of its Panorama lineup today, including new films by Sepideh Farsi, Jennifer Reeder, Tina Satter, Sacha Polak, Malene Choi and Ira Sachs.

Films Boutique’s current slate includes Maryam Touzani’s “The Blue Caftan” and Ariel Escalante‘s “Domingo and the Mist,” which are representing Morocco and Costa Rica, respectively, in the Oscar race. “The Blue Caftan” world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, in the Un Certain Regard section where it won the Fipresci prize. The movie also won the jury prize at Marrakech Film Festival (shared with “Alma Viva”).