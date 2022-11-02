Tunisia’s Oscar Candidate ‘Under The Fig Trees’ Bought by Film Movement for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to “Under The Fig Trees,” Tunisia’s official Oscar submission which opened at Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight.

The film, which marks the narrative feature debut of French Tunisian documentary filmmaker Erige Sehiri, is an ensemble film about a group of workers in a Tunisian orchard. Luxbox Films is handling international sales on the movie.

“Under The Fig Trees” will roll out to theaters in 2023, followed by a wide release on all leading home entertainment and digital platforms. The announcement was made by Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement and Jennyfer Gautier, head of international sales for Luxbox Films.

Set over the course of a summer day in northwest Tunisia, the film follows Melek and her friends who work in the orchards to pay for their studies, prepare for their weddings or help their families. Yet, between the fig trees, they steal away from work to catch up, gossip, squabble, and flirt. Each encounter between the workers on the cusp of adulthood is ripe with discovery and connection. The ensemble cast is made up of non-professional actors.

“As a documentarian, Erige has developed a quietly understated way of observing life, which works to great effect in her debut feature,” said Rosenberg. “And though the images themselves are sun-dappled and luminous, ‘Under the Fig Trees’ also addresses the thorny issues that arise for women in an oppressive patriarchal culture,” added Rosenberg.

Besides playing at Cannes, the film screened at Toronto, Karlovy Vary, BFI London and Sarajevo festivals, among others.

Aside from “Under The Fig Trees,” Film Movement has recently acquired Veronique Jadin’s dark workplace comedy “Employee of the Month,” the feature documentary “Art Talent Show” which won a prize at Karlovy Vary, Wen Shipei’s brooding noir “Are You Lonesome Tonight?,” and Dominik Moll’s “thriller “The Night of the 12th,” among other films.