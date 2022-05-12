Warner’s Argentine Hit Thriller ‘Echoes’ Goes to Film Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Factory Entertainment has picked up international sales rights to Cristian Bernard’s thriller movie “Ecos de un crimen” (“Echoes”), successfully released in Argentina by Warner Bros Pictures and HBO Max.

Barcelona-based Film Factory, which previously handled hit Latin American titles such as “Wild Tales,” “La Llorona” and “The Clan,” will introduce “Echoes” to international buyers at next week’s Cannes Film Market.

After a Jan. 27 theatrical release, “Echoes” sold more than 105,000 tickets, becoming the biggest local hit at the Argentine box office since March 2020, the beginning of COVID-19 quarantine.

“Echoes” is produced by Particular Crowd, the original content label of WarnerMedia Latin America, alongside Buenos Aires-based Tieless Media, the production company founded by Fernando Abadi.

The film turns on Julian Lemar, an internationally renown suspense novel writer under pressure from his publisher to complete the last novel in his massively successful franchise, who goes on vacation with his family -– his supportive wife Valeria, her daughter Sofia and their baby child Santi – to an isolated chalet deep in the woods.

The very first night a strong storm breaks out, sparking a power outage. Then a hysterical woman bangs on the door, announcing her husbands’s just killed her baby son and wants to kill her as well.

From then on, for Julian, a hellish night begins in his search to discover the truth, his live and his family’s look on the line as the film steps up in tension and a building sense of claustrophobia – physical, mental – as it delivers the first of a series of increasingly devastating twists.

Toplining Argentine box office star Diego Peretti (“The Heist of the Century”), cast also includes Julieta Cardinali (“Carta a Eva”), Carla Quevedo (“The Secret in Their Eyes”), Diego Cremonesi (“Rojo”) and Carola Reyna (“Betibú”).

The film is produced by Ricardo Freixa and Fernando Abadi and executive produced by Tomas Yankelevich, Peter Bevan and Mariana Sanjurjo.

“After the success of ‘Ecos de un Crimen’ in Argentina with Warner Bros., changing the trend of Argentine movie theater performances in recent years, we are very happy to see now that we can consolidate this trend at an international level thanks to the fact that a company with the impeccable reputation of Film Factory will take care of its international sales,” said Tieless Media partner and producer Ricardo Freixa.

“The market is going to like this thriller, that has a lot of suspense and a very unexpected twist and a sublime performance by Diego Peretti. We hope that Argentina’s success will continue in many other territories,” Film Factory founder Vicente Canales added.

John Hopewell contributed to his article.