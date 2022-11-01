Film Constellation Inks Pre-Sales on Romantic Thriller ‘Haunted Heart’ by Fernando Trueba, Unveils First Pic (EXCLUSIVE)

London and Paris-based production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation has inked a first raft of pre-sales on romantic thriller “Haunted Heart” by Academy Award-winning director Fernando Trueba (“Belle Époque”), and starring Academy Award nominee Matt Dillon (“Crash”).

The film sold in Latin America (California Filmes), Italy (Plaion), Greece and Turkey (Tanweer) and CIS (Nashe Kino). Film Constellation has unveiled the first still from the film, and will be introducing a teaser promo to buyers during the American Film Market this week.

The English-language film, also starring Aida Folch (“The Artist and the Model”) and Juan Pablo Urrego (“Memoria”), is shooting in Greece.

The film is set on a remote island in Greece, where Alex joins the team of a boutique seaside restaurant as their new waitress. Despite her femme-fatale charm quickly winning the heart of the charismatic Enrico, she instead falls for the enigmatic restaurant manager Max, a reclusive American, who settled on the island decades ago.

As the seasons pass, sexual tensions rise, and tourists come and go, Enrico begins to unearth disturbing clues about Max’s dark and mysterious past. Blinded by her feelings, Alex chooses to ignore his warnings, as the story slowly slides into a tale of survival.

Cristina Huete and Dago García of Fernando Trueba Producciones Cinematográficas are producing, with the participation of RTVE, Netflix, Ekome, Caracol Television and Film Constellation, and the support of ICAA. Nano Arrieta, Matt Dillon and Fabien Westerhoff are executive producing.

The title adds to a buzzy AFM slate for Film Constellation, which is introducing new promos for Samuel Beckett biopic “Dance First” by Academy Award winner James Marsh, in post-production; and Spanish thriller “Fatum” by Juan Gualiñanes, starring Luis Tosar, in post-production.