Film Constellation Boards ‘Haunted Heart’ By Oscar Winner Fernando Trueba (EXCLUSIVE)

Production, finance and sales company Film Constellation has boarded sales on the upcoming romantic thriller “Haunted Heart” by Academy Award winning director Fernando Trueba (“La Belle Époque,” “The Queen of Spain”).

The film stars Academy Award nominee Matt Dillon (“The House That Jack Built”), Goya-nominated Aida Folch (“The Artist and the Model”), and Juan Pablo Urrego (“Memoria”). The English-language film is set to start shooting in Greece in September.

The film is set on a beautiful remote island in Greece, where young and spirited Alex joins the team of a boutique seaside restaurant as their new waitress. Despite her femme-fatale charm quickly winning the heart of the charismatic Enrico, she instead falls for the enigmatic restaurant manager Max, a reclusive American, who settled on the island decades ago.

As the seasons pass, sexual tensions rise, and tourists come and go, Enrico begins to unearth disturbing clues about Max’s dark and mysterious past. Blinded by her feelings, Alex chooses to ignore his warnings, as the story slowly slides into a harrowing tale of survival.

Fabien Westerhoff, head of Film Constellation, said: “ ‘Haunted Heart’ is a nail-biting genre nod to the eroticism and dangerosity of the 90s romantic thrillers we all loved, keeping the audience continuously scared of what may happen, but always wanting more.”

Cristina Huete of Fernando Trueba Producciones Cinematográficas and Dago García of Caracol Inc. are producing, with the participation of RTVE, Ekome Greece, Caracol Inc., Deloitte Spain and Film Constellation, and the support of ICAA and Region of Madrid. Nano Arrieta from Atlantika Films and Matt Dillon are executive producing.

The title adds to Film Constellation’s buzzy fall lineup, which includes Venice, Toronto and BFI London Film Festival drama “Blue Jean” by Georgia Oakley, Cannes winners “Joyland” by Saim Sadiq and “Harka” by Lotfy Nathan, Sundance winner “Palm Trees and Power Lines” by Jamie Dack, upcoming Samuel Beckett biopic “Dance First” by Academy Award winner James Marsh, and CG animation “The Last Dinosaur” by Ben Smith.