Film and TV Charity Launches Behind The Scenes Week – Global Bulletin

CELEBRATION

The Film and TV Charity is launching a campaign to celebrate those working behind the scenes in film and TV.

The charity has designated Nov. 28-Dec. 2 as Behind the Scenes Week, during which they are asking everyone working in production, post, distribution, projection or anywhere in between to celebrate each other on social media using the hashtag #TurnTheCameraAround. They can also nominate #hiddenheroes, who have made working life more special.

Over 35 U.K. organizations have already thrown their weight behind the campaign, including Aardman, Banijay, Disney, Framestore and Warner Bros Studios Leavesden.

“With Behind The Scenes Week we want the industry to take a moment to look around, and to cheer and thank each other for the amazing contributions each and everyone makes to film, TV, and cinema!” said Film and TV Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey.

(Pictured above: A hair and make-up artist working with Emilia Clarke during production of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” earlier this year)