Film Festival Programmers Debate Banning Russian Films, Facing Down Controversies

A host of thorny issues face film festivals that want to retain their independence and integrity in a world where many would happily coopt them, said a group of professionals in the field during the 26th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival.

The recent controversy over whether fests should ban films from Russia, as a group of Ukrainian filmmaker has publicly urged, is just one example of the dilemma, say international fest programmers.

But this debate alone has led to splits among those who select fest films for a living: Should they reject just those films backed by Russian state funds? Or co-productions in which the Russian state is a partner? Or just those backed by Russian funds after the country invaded Ukraine in February? Should they also ban those made by Russian dissidents?

Viktoria Leshchenko, program director of the Docudays UA human rights film fest in Ukraine and a professional with 10 years of experience in festival management, has had to consider the arguments thoroughly.

“You can’t cancel Russian culture, of course,” she says, but at the same time, she argues “it’s good to suspend this collaboration until the war is over.”

Leshchenko is not convinced that screening films by Russian dissidents living outside the country is acceptable, she adds. “Russian elites,” as she calls them, have been leaving their country and protesting abroad, she says. “We truly think this doesn’t help”

Cíntia Gil, co-curator of Artistic Differences and a doc consultant for Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, counters that supporting dissidents of all kinds is a “fundamental” role for film festivals.

What’s more, banning controversial films is not always helpful. “Well-intended big actions” can make a dramatic statement, she says, but look like cancel culture that is “only good for Facebook and Twitter for a week.”

It takes more courage to address controversy openly, Gil argues. “The open wounds need to stay open,” she says, and difficult discussion are important to carry on because they’re better than “weird peace under the cover of a bubble.”

But discussion should be considered separately from promoting a film or its filmmakers, fest programmers argue. “I’m not sure I would put a Russian film in competition,” Gil acknowledges, because in some cases “awards mean more than the film.”

Ji.hlava chief Marek Hovorka says the issue of which, if any, Russian-made films should screen at the fest has been the subject of intense debate among his colleagues, calling the Ukrainian call for a ban “the strongest appeal in years.”

“All curators have to face it and decide what their position is,” he adds. And the subjects of the films being debated can’t be left out of consideration, Hovorka points out. “If we find a film directed by a Russian filmmaker which brings new context, we win.”

Hovorka acknowledges that sanctions are important in countering Russian domestic propaganda, which tries to convince citizens there “that nothing is happening.” When the impact of sanctions are felt, he says, it tells these same Russians “something is not normal.”

Veton Nurkollari, artistic director of DokuFest Kosovo, agrees that sanctions matter but points out that film festivals have limited impact on national policy. “It’s much more important to ban Russians from football,” he argues. “Then the world will see.”

Another ethics dilemma facing festivals is whether to screen films whose directors have come under fire in the media, say programmers. An example from this year’s Ji.hlava fest, the Ulrich Seidl film “Sparta,” sparked controversy after a German publication ran a story suggesting the director exploited children in Romania by filming them undressed.

Ji.hlava opted to screen the film followed by a discussion on the subject of exploitation, says Hovorka.

Gil argues the issues raised in this controversy extend far beyond one Seidl film, citing the “colonial tradition of cinema” in which “rich, white countries film in less rich, less white countries,” often with little sensitivity to the rights and dignity of citizens there. She calls the issue a systematic problem that cancel culture will not change much.

Film festivals may have more impact by lobbying than by making screening decisions, Gil argues, pointing out that poorer countries often offer filming incentives to attract crews to invest there but these aren’t always fair to locals. Film fests can have a role in shaping the incentives to make them more fair and prevent them from allowing exploitation.