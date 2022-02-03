Evan Rachel Wood, Eliza Scanlen, Vanessa Redgrave Lead ‘All That I Am,’ AGC Launches Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Evan Rachel Wood, Eliza Scanlen, Rufus Sewell and Vanessa Redgrave are set to lead an adaptation of World War II-era book “All That I Am,” Variety can reveal.

AGC Studios is fully financing the film, which will be shot in Berlin and Sydney in late summer. The studio, led by Stuart Ford, introduced the project to buyers this week as part of the virtual European Film Market, which generally runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival. (A number of projects have been introduced early to buyers this year, leading to an elongated market period.)

Written by Australian author Anna Funder, the 2012 international bestseller brings to light a heroic true story about four German-Jewish literati-turned-anti-Nazi activists who are forced to flee to London following the rise of Adolf Hitler’s regime in Germany.

Sixty years later, one of the group members, Ruth Wesemann, is living in Sydney, Australia, and is the sole survivor of the four. One day she receives a package containing the posthumous memoirs of her old friend Ernst Toller and is drawn back into her memories, and the years in which the four emigrés smuggled highly classified documents from Hermann Goering’s office into the hands of Winston Churchill.

The film has set Kate Dennis (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Glow”) as director, while Matthew Faulk and Mark Skeet — who co-wrote the Reese Witherspoon-led “Vanity Fair” adaptation — are to write the screenplay, based on Funder’s book.

Scanlen is Ruth while Wood will play Dora Fabian. Redgrave will play the older Ruth, in Australia, while Sewell is Ernst.

Producers include Troy Lum (“The Water Diviner,” “Saving Mr. Banks”), Andrew Mason (“The Matrix,” “The Water Diviner”), Gabrielle Tana (“The Dig,” “Philomena”), Jorjo Narjes (“Babylon Berlin,” “The Wild Republic”) and Uwe Schott (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Amour”).

AGC recently sold Chloe Okuno’s Sundance thriller “Watcher” to Focus Features for international. The pic went to IFC Midnight and Shudder in North America.

Also at Sundance was the Evan Rachel Wood-centered documentary “Phoenix Rising,” which details her life as a child actor and Hollywood starlet as well as her abuse allegations against former partner Marilyn Manson.