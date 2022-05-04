BBC Film Appoints Eva Yates as Director, Replacing Rose Garnett

Eva Yates has been promoted to the high profile role of director of BBC Film, a position previously held by Rose Garnett, who has moved on to indie studio A24.

Yates, who is currently acting director of BBC Film, will be responsible for the development and production of the 12-15 films the company produces every year. She will also oversee Storyville, the BBC’s flagship feature documentary strand, under the new leadership of Philippa Kowarsky.

Yates joined the BBC in 2017. As a BBC commissioner and executive producer, she has commissioned over 30 feature films, most recently Aleem Khan’s six-time BIFA and BAFTA winning and Cannes selected “After Love.” Previously, Yates worked for eight years as an executive at Film4, where she executive produced Rungano Nyoni’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection “I Am Not A Witch,” which won the BAFTA for outstanding British debut and “Been So Long,” starring Michaela Coel. She has also had stints at BBC Scotland, U.K. Film Council and Revolution Films.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer said: “Eva brings a wealth of experience to the role and is hugely respected in the U.K. film industry. She has established relationships with many of the U.K.’s leading filmmakers, a passion for nurturing new talent, a real eye for quality and I know she will continue to champion the ambitious range of films we’ve seen shine in recent years. I’m excited to see Eva lead BBC Film into the future.”

Yates added: “BBC Film is a unique and special place: a home for filmmakers to discover, create and show their best work, so the opportunity to lead it into a new phase is simply too good to miss. It is a great privilege to work within a BBC so ambitious for film and British creativity under Charlotte Moore and to take the reins from Rose Garnett, a truly exceptional creative leader and a dear colleague and friend to us all. If the filmmakers, the ambition and the change we have seen through in the last five years is any indication, we have very exciting times ahead.”