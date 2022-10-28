Eva Green, Mark Strong Film ‘Nocebo’ Acquired by Vertigo Releasing for U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertigo Releasing has acquired “Nocebo,” starring Eva Green (“Proxima”) and Mark Strong (“Tár”) for the U.K. and Ireland.

Directed by IFTA-winning filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan (“Vivarium”) and written by Garret Shanley (“Without Name”), the film follows a fashion designer (Green) who is suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong). Help arrives in the form of Diana, a Filipino carer (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth.

“Nocebo” has had festival play at Sitges and Cork.

The film is a co-production between Ireland and the Philippines and was supported by Screen Ireland and the Film Development Council of the Philippines. It is produced by Brunella Cocchiglia for Lovely Productions and Emily Leo for Wild Swim Films in co-production with Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew of Epicmedia.

Vertigo Releasing acquired the rights from XYZ Films who are handling international sales, and are also executive producers and financiers for the film. Vertigo’s Edward Caffrey and Tatyana Joffe of XYZ Films negotiated the deal. Lorcan Finnegan is represented by Independent Talent Group and XYZ Films.

Vertigo Releasing will partner with Wildcard Distribution on the Irish release.

Ed Caffrey, head of acquisitions at Vertigo Releasing said: “We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Nocebo’ to U.K. audiences. Lorcan Finnegan has established himself as a truly exciting filmmaker, and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work together again following Vertigo’s release of ‘Vivarium.’ The central performances from Eva Green and Mark Strong combine to create a truly memorable cinema experience.”

“Nocebo” will be released in the U.S. by RLJE Films on Nov. 4. Vertigo Releasing will open the film in the U.K. and Ireland on Dec. 9.