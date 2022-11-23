European Film Academy Unveils Winners of Craft Excellence Awards

The European Film Academy has unveiled the eight winners of the Excellence Awards spanning the arts and crafts categories. These will receive their prizes during the European Film Awards on Dec. 10 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Best European cinematography went to Kate McCullough for “The Quiet Girl,” an Irish drama directed Colm Bairéad which played at several festivals, including the Berlinale where it won the Generation K-Plus jury grand prize.

European editing was awarded to Özcan Vardar & Eytan İpeker for Emin Alper’s “Burning Days,” a politically minded Turkish movie which world premiered at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section.

“Belfast,” a coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, garnered two awards for European production design for Jim Clay, and European costume design for Charlotte Walter. The movie previously won an Oscar for best original screenplay, and a BAFTA for outstanding British film of the year.

European make up and hair was awarded to Heike Merker for “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Edward Berger’s WWI drama which also won for European visual effects for Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller and Markus Frank.

European original score was handed out to Paweł Mykietyn for Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes jury prizewinning film “EO,” while European sound was won by Simone Paolo Olivero, Paolo Benvenuti, Benni Atria, Marco Saitta, Ansgar Frerich and Florian Holzner for “The Hole.”

The Excellence Awards were chosen by a special eight-members jury representing different arts and crafts, including Henrich Borarós (production designer, Czech Republic), Pascal Capitolin (sound designer, France), Jaime Cebrian (VFX supervisor, Spain), Charlotte Chang (make-up & hair artist, Germany), Christina Georgiou (composer, Cyprus), Magdalena Labuz (costume designer, Luxembourg), Sarah McTeigue (editor, Ireland/Italy), and Nathalie Pitters (cinematographer, UK).