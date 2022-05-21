×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: ‘Brother and Sister’ Review: Marion Cotillard Has a Severe Case of Sibling Rivalry in an Overwrought Melodrama

As Local Biz Blossoms, Estonian Producers Take Top Projects to Cannes

The Invisible Fight
Courtesy of Gabriela Urm

Riding the high of a production-servicing boom, Estonia’s domestic industry has likewise shown no signs of slowing down. Here’s a roundup of top local productions in the pipeline, from producers who are searching for international partners in Cannes:

The Invisible Fight
Director: Rainer Sarnet
Producers: Katrin Kissa, Homeless Bob Production (Estonia), Alise Gelze, White Picture (Latvia), Amanda Livanou, Neda Film (Greece), Helen Vinogradov, Helsinki-filmi (Finland)
Sarnet, whose fantasy-drama “November” played at Tribeca in 2017, returns with a ‘70s-set kung-fu comedy about a guard on the Soviet-Chinese border who, after surviving a deadly attack, decides to become a monk but must continually prove along the way that he’s capable of becoming the enlightened man he set out to be.

Lioness
Director: Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
Producers: Ivo Felt (Estonia), Guntis Trekteris (Latvia)
The sophomore feature from Trishkina-Vanhatalo, whose debut “Take It or Leave It” was Estonia’s submission for the international feature Oscar, follows the disappearance of a rebellious 15-year-old girl. With her grieving mother convinced she has nothing left to lose, she wonders why she should cling to sanity when madness offers a chance for reconciliation and love.

At Your Service
Director: German Golub
Producer: Stellar Film (Estonia)
Produced by EFP Producer on the Move Evelin Penttilä and written by Livia Ulman and Andris Feldmanis (Cannes Gran Prix co-winner “Compartment No. 6”), this feature from Student Academy Award winner Golub tells the story of a young mother and a police officer who finds herself in a predicament when deciding who to save — her family, her career, or herself.

Erik Stoneheart
Director: Ilmar Raag
Producer: Riina Sildos (Amrion Oü, Estonia)
Co-producers: Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), Esse Production House (Ukraine), Uljana Kim Studios (Lithuania), Helsinki-filmi Oy (Finland), Locomotive Productions (Latvia)
The family fantasy adventure, also penned by Ulman and Feldmanis (“Compartment No. 6”), tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who sets off on a fantastical journey to the In-Between-World to discover if he truly has a stone for a heart.

Commander Pirx
Director: Margus Paju
Producer: Esko Rips, Andreas Kask (Nafta Films)
Based on the sci-fi collection “Tales of Pirx the Pilot” by Polish author Stanislaw Lem, the film follows the commander of an experimental military intelligence team who comes face to face with a new kind of moral decision: which of his subordinates are human and which are robots with human faces. Which are friends, which are enemies.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad