Erik Poppe’s Epic Drama ‘The Emigrants’ Finds U.S. Home With Viaplay (EXCLUSIVE)

Following its recent launch in the U.S., Viaplay has acquired domestic rights to Erik Poppe’s “The Emigrants” from REinvent International Sales.

Produced by SF Studios, “The Emigrants” is a big-budget epic drama based on Vilhelm Moberg’s story about Swedes who left misery behind for a new life on the other side of the Atlantic in the mid-19th century. The film’s cast includes Lisa Carlehed (“In Your Arms”) and Gustaf Skarsgård (“438 days”), who star opposite Sofia Helin, Lena Strömdahl and Swedish pop sensation Tove Lo.

REinvent International Sales has also closed deals for former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe) and Hungary (Vertigo).

Helene Aurø, REinvent sales and marketing director, pointed out that “The Emigrants” will be one of the first films shown by Viaplay’s newly launched US platform. “The film is just as relevant today as in the past and we are sure it will work very well in the United States and around the world,” added Aurø.

“The Emigrants” was produced by Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, in co-production with TV4/Cmore, Film i Väst, Nordsvensk Filmunderhållning, Paradox, SF Studios Danmark and Fantefilm with the support from the Swedish Film Institute.

Viaplay, which positions itself as a European challenger to global streaming players, bowed in the U.S. in December with a Comcast distribution partnership and a slate of more than 1,100 hours of subtitled premium Nordic entertainment, including U.S. premieres of award-winning Viaplay Originals.