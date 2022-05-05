Eric Dane, Odeya Rush, Ray Liotta Enter ‘Dangerous Waters’ From Signature Films

Eric Dane, Odeya Rush, Ray Liotta and Saffron Burrows are set to star in “Dangerous Waters” from Signature Films.

Directed by and based on a story from John Barr (“Blood and Money”), with a script by Mark Jackson, the Dominican Republic-shot film centers on a sailing holiday that spirals out of control when a teenage daughter (“Cha Cha Real Smooth” star Rush) uncovers the dark past of her mother’s new boyfriend.

Producers include Rio Luna Films’ Suza Horvat and Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg. Executive producers are Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and Signature’s Sarah Gabriel and Gareth Williams, as well as co-producers Brianna Johnson and Ben Jacques.

Capstone Global will handle worldwide sales and introduce the film to buyers in Cannes later this month.

The project is the second feature film from Barr, who previously directed “Blood and Money” with Tom Berenger, and worked as a cinematographer on “This Teacher” and “Once Upon a Time in Queens” and more recently the Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon music video “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).”

Rush stars in Cooper Raiff’s Sundance Audience Award-winning “Cha Cha Real Smooth” with Dakota Johnson. Additional film credits include the Oscar-nominated “Lady Bird” directed by Greta Gerwig, “Dumplin” alongside Jennifer Aniston and “The Giver” with Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep.

Dane currently stars in the hit HBO series “Euphoria” and is known for his starring role in the Golden Globe-award-winning and Emmy-nominated series “Grey’s Anatomy.” He is currently in post-production on Tony Tost’s directorial debut “National Anthem” from Bron Studios, co-starring with Sydney Sweeney, Halsey and Paul Walter Hauser.

Burrows currently stars in Netflix’s “You” and starred in Amazon’s Golden Globe-winning “Mozart in the Jungle”. She is in post-production on Alberto Corredor’s “Baghead” with Peter Mullan and Freya Allan. As a director, Burrows is currently in development on two features, having directed on the project “Everything I Ever Wanted To Tell My Daughter About Men.” Burrows is producing Ngozi Onwurah’s upcoming film “Neighborhood Alert.”

Liotta can next be seen in the Apple series “Black Bird” and in Universal’s upcoming thriller “Cocaine Bear,” directed by Elizabeth Banks, alongside Keri Russell. Next, he will star with Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore in the Universal and Working Title film “The Substance.” His recent work includes the Warner Bros. film “The Many Saints of Newark” and “Marriage Story.”

Signature Films and Capstone Studios most recently teamed up for family inheritance comedy “The Estate,” starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris.

Signature Films’ other credits include “Bar Fight” with Melissa Fumero and Rachel Bloom; the Ryan Philippe actioner “One Shot”; the Haley Bennett romance “She is Love”; and the forthcoming actioner “Traphouse” starring Dave Bautista.

Rush is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Dane is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Burrows is represented by ICM, Berwick & Kovacik, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Liotta is represented by The Gersh Agency, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Viewpoint. Barr is represented by Zero Gravity Management.