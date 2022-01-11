Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Frank Scheuermann to Head Unscripted Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog (ESB), the Spanish-language division of Banijay Americas, has tapped veteran Latin American TV producer-executive Frank Scheuermann for the position of senior VP and head of unscripted.

Scheuermann was most recently head of Mexico for Alibi Films where he oversaw production and served as co-executive producer on hit local adaptations of reality series. These included “Bake Off Mexico” for HBO Max, “Inseparables” (“Power Couple”) for Televisa and “Quien es la Mascara?” (“The Masked Singer”) for Canal RCN, Colombia.

Prior to that, he built solid experience in unscripted production as head of non-scripted formats for Televisa (Mexico) and Teleset/Sony (Colombia). He was also head of development and production in Latin America for Keshet International.

Scheuermann also produced a slew of other top-rated unscripted series in Mexico, Colombia and across the region, including “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” “Shark Tank,” “X-Factor” and “Survivor.” At Televisa, he was the executive in charge of the Mexican broadcaster’s most successful adaptations, including kids talent show “Pequeños Gigantes” (“Little Giants”), competitive singing show “La Voz Mexico” (“The Voice”) and “Quien es la Mascara?” (“The Masked Singer”).

“There are not many executives in all of Latin America with as much unscripted TV experience as Frank brings with him to our team here at Boomdog,” said Alejandro Rincon, CEO, Endemol Shine Boomdog.

“We have a long, successful relationship working with him on many of our top series and we are thrilled that he will be leading our unscripted team as we continue to ramp up our production efforts in the new year,” he added.

Scheuermann has been overseeing production on a number of series at Endemol Shine Boomdog, including “Quien es la Mascara?,” “Me Caigo de Risa” and “Familias Frente al Fuego.”

He takes over from Jose Lascurain who left the company last year.

Scheuermann said: “It is wonderful for me to join the world’s largest international producer and distributor at this stage of my career. I’m thrilled to collaborate with this talented, experienced, successful and fun team. I am starting more motivated than ever, with huge goals in front of us.”

Endemol Shine Boomdog produces some of the highest rated unscripted series in the region, including “Mira Quien Baila” (Univision), “MasterChef Mexico” (TV Azteca), “Me Caigo de Risa” (Televisa), “Se Rentan Cuartos” (Comedy Central Latin America), “Quien es la Mascara?” (Televisa), “LOL: Last One Laughing” (Amazon), “Tu Cara Me Suena” (Univision), “La Casa de los Famosos” (Telemundo), “30 Días con: Anuel” (YouTube) and the upcoming “MasterChef Latinos” (Estrella).

At its debut upfront presentation last year, ESB announced plans to produce a new version of the wildly popular classic Spanish game show “El Gran Juego de la Oca” (“The Great Game of the Goose”) aside from shows from its ramped up fiction division, which include the Gastón Pavlovich-produced drama series, “Antonieta,” based on the life of early 1900s Mexican writer, arts patron and social activist Antonieta Rivas Mercado, and new projects from actress/producer Kate Del Castillo and her Endemol Shine-housed Cholawood.

In recent news, the “La Reina del Sur” star announced plans to play the lead and executive produce the series “A Beautiful Lie,” a new interpretation – in Spanish – of Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.” Cholawood produces along with Endemol Shine Boomdog and Spanish-language streamer, Pantaya.

ESB could not be busier as demand for content, both non-fiction and fiction, continue unabated from broadcasters, cable companies and streaming giants.