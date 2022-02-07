Emilia Clarke, Michael Shannon-Fronted ‘McCarthy’ Sells Wide Internationally Ahead of EFM

“McCarthy,” the upcoming biopic of Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy, has secured multiple international deals ahead of EFM.

HanWay Films, who are handling international sales, have closed a multi-territory deal with Vértice Cine (Italy, Spain, Portugal and Latin America) as well as The Jokers (France), Paradiso (Benelux), Icon (Australia and New Zealand), Tohokushinsha (Japan), Arna Media (CIS), Front Row (Middle East), Bir (Turkey), Cinemania (former Yugoslavia) and Shaw (Singapore).

CAA Media Finance is overseeing U.S sales.

“McCarthy” stars two-time Oscar winner Michael Shannon (“Nine Perfect Strangers”) as the Republican Senator whose name became a byword for political intolerance while “Game of Thrones'” Emilia Clarke plays his ambitious wife Jean Kerr.

Joining Shannon and Clarke are Dane DeHaan (“The Stranger”) as “ruthless young lawyer” Roy Cohn and Scoot McNairy (“Narcos: Mexico”) as Ray Kiermas, McCarthy’s trusted friend and colleague.

Václav Marhoul (“The Painted Bird”) directs from a screenplay by “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” scribe Tom O’Connor.

“[‘McCarthy’ is] the first feature film to look at the man behind McCarthyism,” reads the logline. “To understand what drove a lawyer and decorated former U.S. Marine down an unprecedented path of demagoguery, show-trials and venomous populism.”

The film is currently in pre-production and is set to shoot in fall 2022 in Prague and in the U.S.

Vladimír Smutný (“The Painted Bird”) will DP while Ján Vlasák (“In the Shadow”) has boarded as production designer.

Post production house UPP (“Blade Runner 2049”) will handle VFX and post-production.

Zach Studin produces together with O’Connor while Rick McCallum (“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”) is on board as executive producer.

Nicole Mackey, head of sales at HanWay Films, said in a statement: “Most of us grew up knowing about the effects of McCarthyism; in our own industry, hundreds of actors, writers, and directors were blacklisted, now finally we meet the man behind the lies. We are thrilled that these great distributors have been attracted to the enigmatic story of Joe McCarthy.”