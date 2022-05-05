Elizabeth Banks to Play Surgeon Fighting for Her Career In ‘A Mistake’

Actor-director Elizabeth Banks will star as a surgeon desperately trying to hold on to her career after the death of a patient in medical drama “A Mistake.”

From writer and director Christine Jeffs (“Sunshine Cleaning,” “Sylvia”) and New Zealand’s GFC Films, “A Mistake” is based on the novel by Carl Shuker. Banks will star as an eminent female surgeon who has navigated years of casual sexism at the hospital where she works, and suddenly finds herself fighting for her career and reputation following the death of a patient.

Jeffs’ debut feature film, “Rain,” was nominated for a Golden Camera Award at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. She also directed “Sunshine Cleaning,” which screened at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. “A Mistake” marks the director’s return to filmmaking.

Banks stars in Sundance break-out “Call Jane” opposite Sigourney Weaver. She also recently wrapped production on Imagine Entertainment and Apple Original Films’ “The Beanie Bubble” opposite Zach Galiflinakis and Sarah Snook.

Cornerstone will handle international sales and distribution and will shop the project to buyers at this month’s Cannes Film Festival. The Company is co-repping the U.S. together with UTA Independent Film Group. Principal photography will begin on Aug. 15 in New Zealand.

“A Mistake” is a GFC Films production, produced by Matthew Metcalfe and Jeffs, with Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder executive producing. Film financing has been offered by the New Zealand Film Commission and Te Puna Kairangi, the New Zealand Government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund.

Cornerstone and GFC Films are currently collaborating on “Whina,” which stars Rena Owen as the trailblazing Māori leader, and Scott Walker’s creature feature “The Tank.” Production heads will include cinematographer John Toon and production designer Gary Mackay.

Matthew Metcalfe commented: “I have wanted to work with Christine, one of the most talented filmmakers to ever emerge from New Zealand, for some ten years now and when she first discussed her vision for ‘A Mistake’ with me, I knew immediately that I wanted to support her to bring it to the screen.”

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder also added: “’A Mistake’ is a story of our time — of gender politics, profit versus care and the manipulation of truth. Christine’s screenplay is one of the most compelling we’ve read in a long time and who better to bring it to the screen than Christine herself.”

Banks is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney PJ Shapiro at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Jeffs is represented by UTA.