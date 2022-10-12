‘Normal People’ Producer Element Pictures Taps  Christopher Aird as Creative Director

Fremantle-owned Element Pictures, the production house behind projects including “Normal People” and “The Favourite,” have appointed Christopher Aird as their new creative director.

Aird, who comes from Two Brothers Pictures, where he was head of drama, was appointed by Element founders and co-CEOs Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.

He will take up the position, based at Element’s London office, in Jan. 2023 where he will be responsible for managing the development and production slate across both television and film. He will also executive produce selected projects and manage the editorial team.

At Two Brothers, Aird worked on drama series including “The Tourist,” starring Jamie Dornan, “Baptiste,” “Liar” and “Cheat.” He previously worked as a commissioning editor for BBC Drama and creative head of drama for BBC Production. He has also worked as a producer for Carnival Films and Kudos.

“It’s difficult to leave Two Brothers as I’ve loved working there but the opportunity to be creative director at one of the most exciting scripted production companies in Europe is too good to pass up,” said Aird. “Everything Element have made from ‘The Lobster’ to ‘Room’ to ‘Normal People’ and ‘Conversations With Friends’ shows such commitment to realising writers’ and directors’ vision. I’m looking forward to working with Ed, Andrew and the team.’

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe added: “Chris is an extraordinary producer and shares our DNA with his keen eye for quality and detail. We couldn’t be more delighted to have him join the team during such an exciting time for Element, as we continue to expand and build our slate going forward.”