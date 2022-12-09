Antonio Banderas Thriller ‘Clean Up Crew’ Adds Ekaterina Baker, Laurence Kinlan, Andy Kellegher (EXCLUSIVE)

Antonia Banderas starrer “Clean Up Crew” has added three to its cast.

Ekaterina Baker (“The Protégé”), Andy Kellegher (“Game of Thrones”), and Laurence Kinlan (“Ned Kelly”) have joined the action-crime thriller, which “The Survivalist” helmer Jon Keeyes is directing.

As well as Banderas, Ireland-based “Clean Up Crew” stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Velvet Goldmine”) and Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”). It was written by Matthew Rogers.

In the film, Rhys Meyers and his co-stars play a crime scene clean-up crew. One day, after discovering a briefcase full of cash, they find themselves at loggerheads with a gang of ruthless mobsters, led by crime boss Banderas as well as hitmen and corrupt government agents, all of whom are determined to get their hands on the briefcase.

Yale’s Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Michael J. Rothstein produce alongside Hail Mary Pictures’ Richard Bolger and Conor Barry. Richard Clabaugh, Stephen Braun and Kurt Ebner also produce. Executive producers include Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Lee Broda, Richard Switzer, Aden Darmody, Tyler Konney, Grant S. Johnson, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, David Nazar, Patrick Heaphy, Matt Helderman, Luke Taylor, Will Hirschfeld, Kade Thomas, Colby Cote, Ryan V. Murphy, Grady Craig, Swen Temmel, and Simon and Harriet Cooper.

Baker is repped by The George Agency. Kinlan is repped by the Lisa Richards Agency. Kellegher is represented by the Nolan Muldoon Agency.

As well as “Clean Up Crew,” Yale’s slate includes David Duchovny’s “Bucky F*cking Dent,” which he writes, directs and stars in, plus “Clawfoot,” featuring Francesca Eastwood, Milo Gibson and Olivia Culpo.