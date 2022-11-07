E.J. Bonilla, Nicolette Pearse, Chelsea Gilligan, Luke Roberts Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Everything and the Universe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. independent production company Shot of Tea has revealed a charismatic cast for romantic comedy feature “Everything and the Universe.”

The film stars E.J. Bonilla (“The Old Man”), Nicolette Pearse (“Kim’s Convenience”), Chelsea Gilligan (“Mid-Century) and Luke Roberts (“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”). It is directed by Sarah Scarlett Downing, her first feature film, following her web series “Cleansed,” co-written and co-directed with Flora Birnbaum, which was nominated for the grand jury award at SXSW in 2018.

In the film, skeptical, gender fluid scientist, Jane Kinney (Pearse) and believer in fate, Henry Devine (Bonilla) meet on their way to the wedding of their toxically magnetic friend Sam (Gilligan) and closeted professor of astrophysics Brian (Roberts). When they arrive at their destination, the diametrically opposed duo discover they are both in love with the same woman. Grappling with feelings old and new, these two unlikely allies formulate a strategy to confront the bride. Cue bumbling attempts at sabotage, apparent signs from the universe, big confessions, even bigger regrets and a series of surprise hook-ups, all against the backdrop of charming university town Durham.

“Everything and the Universe” is produced by London-based Shot of Tea and producer Aletha Shepherd. The company focuses on compelling stories from distinctive voices, amplifying both the female gaze and marginalized talent. The company has produced several shorts including “Three Things We Won’t Talk About,” “Sempre,” “Screwjob,” “Transference” and “What You Will.” “Craning,” directed by Scarlett Downing, is also produced by Shot of Tea.

“Everything and the Universe” is due for release in 2023 in the U.S. and U.K.