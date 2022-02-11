EFM Studio Suffers Break-In, Shuts Down After Equipment Stolen Overnight (EXCLUSIVE)

The European Film Market studio in Berlin, used to shoot many of the virtual event’s online sessions, has been temporarily shut down following a break-in on Thursday night.

Sources tell Variety that key pieces of equipment were stolen from the studio, rendering it impossible to go ahead with planned shoots. All sessions that were set to be filmed on Friday have been forced to go remote.

It’s still unclear whether the studio will resume for the rest of the EFM, which runs from Feb. 10-17.

The festival, which has confirmed the break-in to Variety, is currently liaising with the EFM and the police, who are investigating the incident. More details are expected shortly.

Although the break-in is a blow to EFM organizers — who have worked tirelessly in the last two months to move the market online — it shouldn’t be too detrimental to the planned activities, given how easily participants can pivot on Zoom. Indeed, a number of EFM speakers were taking part remotely anyway, which makes it easier to navigate.

As revealed by Variety, the EFM made the decision to go online in January following the rise of omicron in Germany. The festival component of the Berlinale has gone ahead in person.

More to come.