‘Finnick’ Sells Wide for Russia’s Riki Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s Sola Media has closed a wave of international sales for the animated feature “Finnick,” produced by Riki Group, which will be released by Sony Pictures Russia in Russia and CIS on March 24.

The CGI-animated comedy follows the adventures of 13-year-old Christine, who befriends the young prankster Finnick – one of the furry and usually invisible beings known as Finns. The odd couple has to team up as detectives to solve the mysterious events happening in their city.

The Stuttgart-based sales agency has inked deals with Eagle Pictures (Italy), Independent Films (Benelux), Koch Films (German/Austria/Switzerland), Vertigo Releasing (U.K.), Tanweer (Greece), Selmer Media (Scandinavia), Myndform (Iceland), Rialto (Australia and New Zealand), and Black Sheep Films (South Africa), and holds exclusive distribution rights in multiple additional territories.

“We immediately fell in love with ‘Finnick’ when we saw the first teaser. The enthusiasm of our first buyers and the quality of the additional materials that we received as the production progressed confirmed our first impression,” said Solveig Langeland, Sola Media’s managing director.

“This film is beautifully animated, has a high standard of quality and brings across a lot of humor which is especially needed right now. The creative idea to have an invisible Finn in your house is compelling and sparks the audience’s imagination. Who wouldn’t love to have a helpful Finn around?”

Previous sales on the animated feature include ACME (Baltics) and KLB SAS (France and French-speaking territories in Europe and Africa).

“I believe ‘Finnick’ has the quality animation and original storyline that will be attractive for cinema-goers in the Baltics,” said Stede Ingram, general manager of leading Baltic distributor ACME Film, which plans a wide theatrical release close to the domestic release date.

“KLB will be spotlighting this hilarious and very creative animation comedy and is very happy to bring a Finn to the French audience,” said KLB’s managing director Karen Levy Bencheton. “We could not resist the humor, high spirit and happiness of Finnick and were very inspired by the courageous, kind and daring 13-year-old Christine. After seeing this irresistible animation, everyone would dream to have a Finn around.”

Anna Mysskaya, Riki Group head of international department, added: “‘Finnick’ was initially created according to trends of world animation, and we are so excited to see how this story finds new global viewers. We are proud of new partnerships and possibilities to develop the project. Moreover, we are thrilled by the Russian theatrical release that will be supported by Sony.”