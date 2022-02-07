Eddie Izzard to Star in ‘Doctor Jekyll,’ Joe Stephenson to Direct

Eddie Izzard has been cast as Dr. Nina Jekyll in B Good Picture Company’s “Doctor Jekyll.” The film is a modern interpretation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic 1886 novella “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.”

Joe Stephenson, director of Edinburgh and Busan selected film “Chicken” and feature documentary “McKellen: Playing the Part,” directs. Stephenson developed the project with first time writer Dan Kelly-Mulhern over the U.K. lockdown.

The film follows the reclusive Nina Jekyll finding friendship with her newly hired help, Rob, played by emerging actor Scott Chambers (“Chicken”) who must work together to prevent Hyde from destroying her life.

Izzard said: “I am very excited to be playing the role of Nina Jekyll in this new feature film and it’s wonderful to be able to reimagine this classic story in a modern way.”

Stephenson added: “I’m thrilled that Eddie is joining us as my Nina Jekyll. With her being the extraordinary and versatile actress she is, playing against Scott’s natural talent to make us believe in the good in people, I can’t wait to bring this suspenseful take on the iconic classic to life.”

The film is produced by London’s B Good Picture Company (“The Good Drug”), in association with Fluidity Films (“Journey’s End”). Stephenson produces with Guy de Beaujeu (“The Laureate”) with Liam Coutts (“The Good Drug”) associate producing. Christian Angermayer (“Army of Thieves”) serves as executive producer.

Metro International Entertainment is handling global sales.

Principal photography begins this week at U.K. locations.

Izzard’s recent credits include Netflix Harlan Coben series “Stay Close” and Peacock Dan Brown series “The Lost Symbol.” He won two Primetime Emmys for “Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill” (1999) and an International Emmy for “Lost Christmas” (2011).

Izzard is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant and APA Agency.