Sales Agent Dutch Features Rebrands as SKOOP Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Dutch Features Global Entertainment (“Mocro Maffia”), an Amsterdam- and LA-based sales agent, is rebranding as SKOOP Media.

The company, which is turning 10 this year, has been expanding its services and portfolio of TV, films and content across all media. Under its new brand name, SKOOP Media will continue developing, financing and distributing high-end European drama series and feature films.

The banner’s portfolio comprises more than 75 feature films and TV drama series, dispatched across two labels, SKOOP Prime and SKOOP Family.

The rebranding won’t affect the leadership structure of the company. Pim van Collem will remain CEO, with Fulko Kuindersma as head of acquisitions and marketing, Muriel Horvers as controller and Jacqueline Ruinen as marketing and traffic manager. Erika Larson, who is based in LA, is joining the team as international sales manager.

“The new company name SKOOP Media reflects the vast ambitions of our content-driven organisation: to continue creating and distributing quality content for film and TV, to be enjoyed by audiences across the world,” said van Collem.

“SKOOP Media stands for unique storytelling and high-end European drama,” said van Collem, who added that the banner’s new name was inspired by his late father, the Dutch film critic and TV presenter Simon van Collem, who hosted the popular TV show “SimonSkoop” from 1975 to 1989.

“With SKOOP, I want to pay tribute to him and his work and thank him for instilling a love for cinema in multiple generations of Dutch audiences,” the executive continued.

SKOOP Media will make its market debut at this year’s content markets MipJunior and Mipcom in Cannes, where it will unveil the first episodes of the Scandinavian mystery crime series “Evilside” which was ordered by Finnish streaming service Elisa Viihde. The company has also boarded the Belgian-Dutch horror feature “Pan” by award-winning directors Thomas Vanbrabant and Jasper Vrancken.

The slate includes “Raspberry Hill,” a Finnish horror series for young audiences produced by Helsinki-based Soder Films, and “Victory,” a three-part Czech documentary on a martial arts world champion which is produced by Emmy-winning Prague-based outfit Bionaut.