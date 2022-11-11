‘Ducks – An Urban Legend’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Tallinn Film Festival Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

The Israeli black comedy “Ducks – An Urban Legend,” which has its world premiere in International Competition at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, has debuted its trailer. Fortissimo Films is handling international sales.

The film, directed by Shahar Rozen, is set in the Tel Aviv neighborhood called HaTikva, which is Hebrew for “Hope,” and centers on Yossi, Chris, Asaf, Anna and Elias.

Yossi loves Chris and puts together their wedding without any means. When Asaf’s grandfather dies, Anna and Asaf go to extreme lengths to keep the old man’s pension. Elias is a hero by accident. They all have a moment of grace in their lives in which they seem to reach a turning point, but in the end, they all just float, like rubber ducks in the ocean.

Rozen comments: “As a human being you have different roles in life. You are a daughter or a son, a wife or husband, a father or mother. You are a boss or employee, a friend or an enemy. You are a victim or a perpetrator. You are part of a family, a working place and a neighborhood.

“Between all those roles you need to learn what you are willing to do to survive and how to overcome your childhood traumas in your journey to find who you really are.

“Our film was developed by the ensemble of actors and the writers who lived, studied and worked in the neighborhood called ‘Hope.’ We collected stories of our friends and neighbors and interwoven them with stories from our lives into a collage about people living and struggling in a neighborhood on the wrong side of Tel Aviv.”

The film stars Roi Miller, Diana Abramov, Erez Drigues, Rinat Matatov and Sarel Pitrman, and is produced by Oren Rogovin and Omer Rogovin for Rogovin Brothers, and Moshe Edery and Leon Edery for United King Films.

Rozen’s 2000 documentary feature “Liebe Perla” received the Magnolia Prize at Shanghai Film Festival, and best documentary at the Istanbul Film Festival. He was awarded best TV drama for “Mother V” at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2001, and received a special mention at Cinema Tout Ecran in Switzerland.