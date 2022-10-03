France’s Dublin Films Boards Juan Sebastian Mesa’s ‘Lovers Go Home!’ as ‘Rebellion’ Scores Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

In a clear vote of confidence for Colombian director Juan Sebastián Mesa, Bordeaux-based Dublin Films has boarded his third film “Lovers Go Home!” The company also co-produced Mesa’s lauded sophomore pic, “The Rust.”

“Lovers Go Home!” centers on a Colombian single mom who leads a double life as a webcammer. One day she meets a U.S. veteran online who becomes obsessed with her. He flies to Colombia to meet her in person. Their meeting makes them reflect on who they truly are.

In development, the project participated in this year’s Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum, one of San Sebastian Film Festival’s key industry events, which ran over Sept. 19-21.

Deal was inked in San Sebastian by Dublin Films’ David Hurst and Colombian producer Federico Duran of Rhayuela Films who is in talks with potential partners in Spain and Canada.

Mesa first gained international recognition with his feature debut, “Los Nadie” (“The Nobodies”), about five street punks who are also street artists in Medellin, which took home the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week prize in 2016. Shot in black and white on an alleged budget of $2,000, “The Nobodies” gave a rare glimpse of the world of anarcho-punks, which Mesa describes as “one of the most enigmatic and radical movements of our time.”

“The Rust,” co-produced with Colombia’s Monociclo Cine, RTVC Play and U.S.-based Amplitud, follows Jorge who lives on the coffee farm he inherited from his father. Unlike others of his generation, he opts to live in the countryside. As his crops slowly rot from a severe plague, the arrival of his ex-girlfriend further upends his life.

In other news, Rhayuela Films’ salsa biopic “Rebellion,” picked up by Latido Films, has clinched theatrical distribution in Peru via Tondero, by BF Distribution for Chile and Cineplex in Colombia, said Duran. “We are in talks with streaming platforms for pan-regional distribution,” he added.

Rhayuela Films also has a development pact with Punta Fina, with various projects in the pipeline with one ready to go into production. It is also developing female sports-oriented factual projects with Spring Media.