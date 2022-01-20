XYZ Films Strikes First-Look Production Deal With ‘Dual’ Producer Lee Kim’s Resolute Films and Entertainment

XYZ Films has struck a first-look production deal with Toronto- and Los Angeles-based producer Lee Kim, who produced Sundance sci-fi title “Dual” and oversees Resolute Films and Entertainment.

Under the deal, XYZ and Resolute will jointly produce a number of titles per year, with a focus on films helmed by diverse directors and international co-productions, particularly with Kim’s native Canada.

XYZ and Resolute most recently collaborated on Riley Stearns’ “Dual,” which is playing in Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition. The film, which was shot entirely in Finland during the pandemic, follows a woman who must go to battle with a clone of herself that she commissioned when she thought she was dying. It stars Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Beulah Koale.

Previous XYZ/Resolute collaborations include Matt Johnson’s “Operation Avalanche,” which premiered at Sundance in 2016 and was released by Lionsgate; Anthony Scott Burns’ supernatural thriller “Our House,” released by IFC Films in 2018; and Jeff Chan’s 2019 Netflix sci-fi thriller “Code 8.”

“Lee has been a trusted producer to XYZ for many years,” says Nick Spicer, CEO of XYZ Films. “We will rely on his expertise and taste as we continue to expand our production slate.”

Added Kim: “XYZ has become a true Hollywood success story through years of hard work, collaboration and loyalty to the filmmakers they work with. I’m excited to be working more closely with them and with the synergies we will create.”

As part of the deal, XYZ production and finance coordinator Sanjeev M. will join Resolute at its creative executive.

Founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian, XYZ’s 2022 Sundance slate includes “Piggy,” which is based on the Goya-winning short from Carlota Pereda, and “Something in the Dirt,” from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.