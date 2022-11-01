‘Driving Mum’: Watch New Trailer for Tallinn World Premiere Black Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Icelandic production company Ursus Parvus has released a new trailer for upcoming black comedy road trip movie, “Driving Mum.”

The film is in official competition and will celebrate its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on Nov. 19. The film was also chosen as one of the 2022 Industry Selects at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Driving Mum,” an Icelandic/Estonian co-production, is directed by Hilmar Oddsson and stars Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson (“Noi the Albino”), Kristbjörg Kjeld (“Alma”), Hera Hilmar (“Mortal Engines”) and Tómas Lemarquis (“Blade Runner 2049”).

In the film, when Jon’s mother, the single most dominant person in his life, dies, his anchor is gone. Compelled to honor her last wish, he takes on a journey to bring the body across Iceland to her home village for the final rest. As they travel on, Jon’s whole existence obtains a new meaning.

Ursus Parvus producer, Hlin Johannesdottir, said: “Both Hilmar Oddsson and myself feel delighted and honoured to have ‘Driving Mum’ selected for the main competition at Black Nights festival and to have its world premiere in Tallinn. We had Estonian talent involved in the production and this will be a perfect venue for the film to start its journey to the audiences.”

Alief are handling worldwide sales outside Iceland.

Brett Walker and partner Miguel Angel Govea, of Alief, added: “‘Driving Mum’ is a heart-wrenchingly funny cinematic feast -in exquisite black & white – that arthouse audiences are yearning and will feast upon. We are truly happy with this feel good, late at life coming-of-age tall tale.”

Watch the trailer here: