Drafthouse Films Unveils Clip for ‘NR. 10‘ by ’Borgman’ Director Alex van Warmerdam (EXCLUSIVE)

Drafthouse Films has unveiled the clip for “NR. 10,” the anticipated next film of Alex van Warmerdam, the bold Dutch director best known for “Borgman.”

Van Warmerdam’s 10th feature, the film is a maze-like thriller telling the story of Günter, a theater actor who was raised by foster parents after being found abandoned in the woods with no memory as a child. Years later, a man approaches Günter on the street and whispers a strange word in his ear. He begins to experience visions from his fractured past that reveal a dark secret, threatening what he thinks he knows about his life and the very nature of his existence.

“NR. 10” world premiered at Fantastic Fest 2021. It shot in Dutch, German and English with a cast boasting Tom Dewispelaere, Frieda Barnhard, Pierre Bokma, Hans Kesting, Anniek Pheifer and Jan Bijvoet. Drafthouse Films will release NR. 10 in theaters on Dec. 2, followed by a digital release on Dec. 9.

Van Warmerdam is a fiercely private director who has been making films since 1986. His 2017 movie “Borgman” competed at Cannes and played at the AFI Fest. “The Last Days of Emma Blank,” meanwhile, won a prize at Venice in 2009. The helmer’s well-known movies also include “The Northerners” which won three prizes at the European Film Awards in 1992.

The clip below teases the big twist in “NR. 10” which is set in motion by a cult of German priests, and gives an idea of the film’s sinister vibe: