‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Moves U.S., U.K. Release Dates

Keenly anticipated film sequel “Downton Abbey: A New Era” has shifted its release dates forward.

Focus Features, Universal Pictures International and Carnival Films revealed on Wednesday that the film, previously dated for March 18, 2022, will now release in U.K. cinemas on Apr. 29 and in the U.S. on May 20.

Created by Julian Fellowes, the sequel reunites the cast as they go on a journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. The original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Penelope Wilton return alongside new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

The film, based on the Emmy and BAFTA winning TV series, is a sequel to 2019 film “Downton Abbey.”

The screenplay is written by Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing. BAFTA and Emmy-nominated Simon Curtis “(My Week with Marilyn”) is directing.

Meanwhile, Focus Features and FilmNation Entertainment have also moved the release date of Oscar-winning “The Imitation Game” writer Graham Moore’s directorial debut, crime drama “The Outfit” from Feb. 25 to March 18.

Moore also co-wrote the screenplay with actor-writer Johnathan McClain (“Mad Men”). The film stars Oscar winner Mark Rylance (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Dylan O’Brien (“The Maze Runner” series), Zoey Deutch (“Set It Up”), Johnny Flynn (“Emma”), Nikki Amuka-Bird (“NW”) and Simon Russell Beale (“The Hollow Crown”). Producers are Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Amy Jackson. The film is a thriller in which an expert tailor (Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.