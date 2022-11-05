Dolphin Medien Acquires German Rights for Sci-Fi Thriller ‘I’ll Be Watching’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German distributor Dolphin Medien has acquired the German Europe rights for the sci-fi thriller “I’ll Be Watching,” repped by Iuvit Media Sales at the AFM.

The film is directed by Erik Bernard (“Free Dead or Alive”), and stars “The 100” stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, along with Bryan Batt (“12 Years a Slave”), David Keith (“An Officer and a Gentleman”), Hannah Fierman (“VHS”), and Seth Michaels (“Red Notice”).

After her tech genius husband (Morley) leaves on a work trip, Julie (Taylor), still mourning the loss of her sister, is trapped in their new, isolated home and must fight her own fears to stay alive.

It is produced by Seth Michaels and Sara Sometti Michaels under their banner Benacus Entertainment, in association with RNF Productions.

The script is penned by Sara Sometti Michaels (“St. Agatha”) and Elisa Manzini (“Angel Baby”). Eliza Taylor and David Keith (“An Officer and a Gentleman”) are serving as executive producers.

Upcoming for Benacus are the features “Walden,” written and directed by Mick Davis (“Modigliani”), and “Double Down South,” written and directed by Oscar winner Tom Schulman (“Dead Poets Society”).

Iuvit’s slate at the AFM includes “Walden,” starring Emile Hirsch and Shane West, “Ruby’s Choice,” starring Jane Seymour and Jacqueline McKenzie, “The Vicar’s Wife,” starring Graham McTavish and Veronica Cartwright, and “Fight Pride,” starring Daniel Stisen and Randy Couture.

Taylor is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Fourward. Morley is represented by The Gersh Agency and Brave Artists Management.