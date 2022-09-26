Distrib Films to Release ‘Adieu Paris,’ ‘Goliath,’ ‘A Family for 1640 Days’ in the U.S.

A trio of French films, the melodrama “A Family for 1640 Days,” political thriller “Goliath” and comedy “Adieu Paris,” are set to be released in the U.S. by the New York-based company Distrib Films.

Both Fabien Gorgeart’s “A Family for 1640 Days” (“Une vraie famille”) and Edouard Baer’s “Adieu Paris” are represented in international markets by Le Pacte.

“A Family for 1640 Days,” winner of the top prize at last year’s American French Film Festival, revolves around Simon, a six-year old adopted boy who is about to reunite with his biological father. The movie stars Melanie Thierry (“En therapie”) and Lyes Salem. Distrib Films is planning to release the film in early 2023 and have it play at festivals.

A love letter to the French capital, “Adieu Paris” marks the fourth directorial outing of actor-turned-helmer Baer, who last directed “Ouvert la nuit” in which he starred opposite Audrey Tautou and Sabrina Ouazani. “Adieu Paris” had its world premiere at last year’s Lumiere Festival in Lyon and boasts a prestige cast including Pierre Arditi, Jackie Berroyer, François Damiens, Bernard Murat, Bernard Le Coq, Benoît Poelvoorde and Gérard Depardieu, among others.

Frédéric Tellier’s “Goliath,” represented by Studiocanal, is a thriller in the veins of “Erin Brockovich.” It stars a strong French cast including Emmanuelle Bercot (“Mon roi”), Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”) and Pierre Niney (“Yves Saint Laurent”). The film revolves around a lawyer specializing in environmental law, a lobbyist working for an international chemical corporation, and a school teacher-turned activist whose husband developed a cancer due to exposure to pesticide. Distrib Films will release the timely movie before next spring following a festivals run.

“Distrib Films U.S. is delighted to handle films which have more mainstream appeal as it’s now more difficult to attract audience with pure auteur movies the way we used to,” said François Scippa Kohn, Distrib Films U.S. president.

The company is getting ready to release Bercot’s latest film, “Peaceful,” in theaters in the U.S., starting with New York and L.A. on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. The melodrama, which stars Catherine Deneuve and Benoit Magimel, will then have a national rollout. Bercot will be on hand in New York for the event screening of “Peaceful” on Oct. 17, while Gabriel Sara, the doctor who is portrayed in the film, will attend Q&A sessions after the New York screenings held at Quad Cinema. “Peaceful” world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.