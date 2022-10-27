Disney EMEA Unveils Centenary Celebrations at Disney100 London Launch Event: Concerts, Exhibitions, Merchandise and Park Surprises to Come

The Walt Disney Company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) outpost unveiled its centenary celebration plans at a spectacular London launch event on Thursday (Oct. 27).

The 100 Years of Wonder celebrations, as they’re titled, include a series of exclusive experiences, exhibitions, concerts and new products across the EMEA region in celebration of Disney’s 100-year anniversary in 2023.

At the launch event, audience members including pop star Rachel Stevens and TV’s Jess Wright watched performances from the Disneyland Paris and “The Lion King” casts as well as glimpsed a preview of some of the events set to take place in 2023.

“Anyone who has seen a child’s face light up watching ‘Frozen’ or meeting Buzz Lightyear in real life knows the sense of wonder we are celebrating tonight,” Nicole Morse, vice president for brand and franchise marketing strategy at Disney EMEA. “For 100 years, Disney has had the privilege of bringing our stories and characters into people’s lives and bringing joy to fans around the world. Tonight is the perfect way to kick off our 100th anniversary celebrations as we begin our second century of creating magic. We are so very grateful for our fans, and we can’t wait to bring all these Disney100 experiences to them here in the U.K. and across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

Among the events Disney fans can enjoy next year are:

Disney100: The Concert

A European tour – including a U.K. arena tour – of The Hollywood Sound Orchestra, which brings to life musical moments from Disney history including “Pocahontas” (pictured above left) as well as Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

Disney100: The Exhibition

A worldwide touring exhibition that is set to kick off in the U.S. in February before heading to Europe in the Spring, Disney 100: The Exhibition will give fans a glimpse into the Disney vaults with original artwork, costumes, props and memorabilia. The European leg kicks off in Munich on April. 2023 before reaching London in the autumn.

Wonder of Friendship – The Experience

An immersive multi-sensory experience that celebrates Disney friendships, this 1000 square meter installation will immerse visitors in the characters’ worlds. It is set to open in London in May before travelling to France, Germany, Spain and beyond.

Disneyland Paris

As well as celebrating its 30th anniversary, Disneyland Paris will incorporate 100 Years of Wonder from the moment the clock strikes midnight this New Year’s Eve followed by 12 months of surprises including character performances, exclusive activities and a one-of-a-kind entertainment program.

The Wonder of Play

A global campaign to celebrate a century of characters, stories and products from Disney brands and encourage shared play experiences between caregivers and children.

Merchandise

Disney have a treasure trove of merch available to commemorate the monumental anniversary including special Disney100 ear hats and headbands. Meanwhile the Disney100 Decades Collection will celebrate stories from different decades, starting with Steamboat Willie, Snow White, Pinocchio and more.