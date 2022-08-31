SND Boards Diane Kruger-Mathieu Kassovitz Psychological Thriller ‘Visions’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SND has picked up the international distribution rights to “Visions,” Yann Gozlan’s (“Black Box”) psychological thriller starring Diane Kruger (“Inglorious Basterds”) and Mathieu Kassovitz (“The Bureau”).

The French Riviera-set movie, produced by Eagles Team Entertainment, 24 25 Films and SND, just finished shooting in the South of France and Japan. SND handles French distribution and worldwide sales rights. The theatrical release is planned for 2023.

Kruger stars as Estelle, a brilliant airline captain who leads a seemingly perfect life with her husband Guillaume, a renowned doctor. When she accidentally bumps into Ana, a former flame, Estelle falls in love all over again. As their affair gets more intense, Estelle has recurring visions, nightmares and hallucinations, and when Ana disappears mysteriously, she starts losing grip on reality.

“Visions” marks Gozlan’s follow up to “Black Box” which was a major hit in France where it sold over 1.2 million admissions and traveled to 45 countries.

“Yann Gozlan has established himself as a brilliant storyteller with a unique approach to thriller,” said Ramy Nahas, head of international distribution at SND. Nahas pointed “Visions” is even more ambitious than “Black Box” and marks another step up for Gozlan.

Over at Eagles Team Entertainment, Nebot said “Yann Gozlan cast two terrific leads: Diane Kruger and Mathieu Kassovitz who form the perfect onscreen duo.”

“Throughout her career in blockbusters or her award winning performances, Diane has proven to be a versatile actress with captivating presence, Nebot continued. The producer said Kruger brings depth to her character.

Thibault Gast, co-founder and producer at 24 25 Films, called Kassovitz, who has the leading role in Eric Rochant’s “The Bureau,” “one of the greatest actors of his generation.”

“(Kassovitz) gained ample recognition and a considerable fan base thanks to his numerous roles in major feature films and TV series,” added Gast. The producer also said Kassovitz’s character in “Visions” is “both extremely fragile and determined.”

SND’s current slate also includes “Ooh la la !”, “Kompromat”, “The Braid,” among other movies.