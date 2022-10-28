‘Diabolik – Ginko Attacks!,’ Starring Giacomo Gianniotti, Monica Bellucci, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer for stylish comic crime action movie “Diabolik – Ginko Attacks!” has debuted. The film stars Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Marvel’s Avengers”) in the role of the charming master thief Diabolik, and Monica Bellucci.

The film, which will be released in Italy by 01 Distribution/Rai Cinema on Nov. 17, is written and directed by Marco and Antonio Manetti. Beta Cinema is handling world sales.

In the film, Diabolik and Eva nearly get caught in Inspector Ginko’s trap. While on the run, Eva gets hurt and Diabolik, mercilessly, abandons her. A furious Eva proposes to Ginko to collaborate in the capture of Diabolik.

The director of photography is Angelo Sorrentino. It is produced by Mompracem with Rai Cinema in association with Astorina and Bleidwin.

Other cast members include Miriam Leone (“The Invisible Witness,” “Medici”) and Valerio Mastandrea (“Perfect Strangers,” “Nine”).

It is the second part of an adaptation of Angela and Luciana Giussani’s international bestselling comic-book series, which has sold more than 150 million copies.

The first part of the franchise, 2021’s “Diabolik,” was among the leaders in the race for Italy’s top film awards – the David di Donatello Awards – with 11 nominations.

“Diabolik” was acquired by distributors in France (Metropolitain), Spain (Flins & Piniculas), Latin America and Portugal (both Sun Distribution Group), Canada (Mongrel Media), China (3 Billion Films), Taiwan (AV-Jet International), South Korea (Contents Gate) and the former Yugoslavia (Discovery).

Marco and Antonio Manetti made their directorial debut in 1995 with an episode in the film “De Generazione.” Their movie “Zora la Vampira” was released in 2000, followed by “Piano 17,” “Paura 3D” and “L’Arrivo di Wang.” In 2013, they garnered acclaim from critics and public alike with “Song ‘e Napule,” followed by “Love and Bullets” in 2017, which was in competition at Venice Film Festival and won the David di Donatello Award for best film.