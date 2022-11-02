Deva Cassel, Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel’s Daughter, Makes Acting Debut in ‘Beautiful Summer,’ True Colours Takes Sales

Top model Deva Cassell, who is Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel’s daughter, is making her acting debut as a wild and provocative artists’ model named Amelia in Italian director Laura Luchetti’s “The Beautiful Summer.” Italian sales company True Colours is launching sales on the drama at AFM.

True Colours has taken all rights outside Italy to the period piece set during a “beautiful summer” in Turin in 1938, against the backdrop of Fascist-era Italy’s subsequent entry into World War II.

The coming-of-age drama is based on Italian author Cesare Pavese’s novel “La Bella Estate,” which won Italy’s prestigious Premio Strega literary prize in 1950 and has been widely translated.

“Beautiful Summer” sees the 18-year-old Cassell (pictured above right in the first look image above) who models regularly for Dolce & Gabbana, as the uninhibited model Amelia. She introduces her younger friend Ginia, played by Yile Yara Vianello (above left), to a world of bohemian artists where she will fall in love for the first time.

Vianello starred as a child in Alice Rohrwacher’s “Heavenly Body” and more recently in Laura Bispuri’s “The Peacock’s Paradise.”

“Beautiful Summer” is Luchetti’s second feature after 2018’s “Twin Flower,” which premiered in Toronto and went on to travel widely on the fest circuit.

The lead producer on “Beautiful Summer” is Giovanni Pompili, whose Rome-based Kino Produzioni is behind Berlin’s 2022 Golden Bear winner “Alcarràs,” which is Spain’s contender for the International Oscar. RAI Cinema is also on board along with 9.99 films and Lucky Red, which will handle the film’s Italian release.