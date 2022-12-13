Destin Daniel Cretton Boards Lloyd Lee Choi’s Short ‘Same Old’ as Exec Producer, Feature Adaptation in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton has boarded Oscar-qualifying live-action short “Same Old” as an executive producer.

Written and directed by Lloyd Lee Choi, “Same Old” tells the story of “a Chinese delivery driver in New York City who discovers his e-bike has been stolen, and must come to terms with the fragility of the life he’s built in America,” according to the logline.

Variety can reveal Choi and Cretton are also working on a feature-length adaptation of the film, which Choi will write and direct. Cretton’s production company Family Owned will produce the project, with Family Owned’s Ron Najor and Asher Goldstein overseeing it.

“Same Old,” which stars Limin Wang and Mingjie Li, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Palme d’Or competition and has also screened at TIFF, New York Film Festival and Raindance, where it won best short. Salaud Morisset (“Skin”) are handling international sales.

The film was co-produced by Tony Yang with cinematography by Norm Li.

As well as a sequel to “Shang-Chi,” Cretton is currently working on “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which will serve as part one of the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga, and developing a “Wonder Man” series for Disney+ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Last year Cretton’s Family Owned banner signed a multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Cretton is repped by WME, Pangea Media, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Choi is repped by WME and Thruline Entertainment.