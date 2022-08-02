‘DC League Of Super-Pets’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office

The ongoing school holidays saw two family-friendly animated titles lead the U.K. and Ireland box office.

Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” debuted atop the box office with £2.6 million ($3.2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In its fifth weekend, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” continued its stellar performance, collecting £1.99 million in second place, for a total of £33.5 million.

Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” took in £1.90 million in third position in its fourth weekend for a total of £30.8 million. In fourth place, Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” collected £1.1 million in its sixth weekend and now has a total of £20.8 million.

Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick,” which continued soaring in its 10th weekend with £981,129, rounded off the top five and has a mighty total of £76.1 million.

The big release this week is Sony Pictures Releasing International’s “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny aka Benito A. Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock, which is opening mid-week across more than 300 locations.

In the face of the Pitt onslaught and continuing stellar performances from the films in last weekend’s top 10, including “Where The Crawdads Sing,” “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “The Railway Children Return,” the other films the coming weekend have limited releases.

MusicFilmNetwork is opening music documentary “Nightclubbing — The Birth Of Punk Rock In NYC” and Bohemia Media is bowing “Maisie,” about U.K.’s oldest drag artist David Raven, who performs as Maisie Trollette.

ICA Cinema is releasing “Suzanne Daveau,” where the film’s titular subject, a French geographer and adventurer born in 1925, recounts her own life, and Verve Pictures is bowing Palestinian refugee documentary “Fadia’s Tree.”

BFI Distribution is re-releasing classic 1972 film “The Harder They Come,” starring Jimmy Cliff.